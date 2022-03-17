26,431 cattle fell prey to skin disease in Sindh: department

KARACHI: Sindh is facing outbreaks of a debilitating virus in cattle that causes a condition called “lumpy skin disease”, detecting 590 cases during the last 24 hours, the provincial Livestock and Fisheries Department said.

With the latest cases, the number of infected cattle across the province reached has 26,431.

In Karachi alone, the cases have exceeded 16,000, while in Thatta, the number stands at 4,388, a departmental figure said.

The number of animals dying from the disease has also increased. According to the department, 189 cattle have lost their lives to the disease so far, while 16,201 are currently under treatment.

Some 1,041 cattle have completely recovered from the disease, it added.

The highly infectious disease does not affect people and is thought to be spread by flies or mosquitoes, causing nodules to form on the skin, with accompanying symptoms such as much lower milk production, but it is rarely fatal.