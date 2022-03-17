Top lawyers body urges SC to intervene to avoid violence during trust vote

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, requesting it to intervene to avoid a potential “anarchic situation” which it feared could arise in case of a clash between supporters of the government and opposition parties during March 28 voting on the no-trust move against the prime minister.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance have announced to hold public shows in Islamabad on March 25 and 27, respectively, prompting fears of violence and political instability.

In its constitutional petition, the SCBA said its request is aimed at ensuring the process of the no-trust motion is completed in a peaceful manner.

No-trust motion is a democratic process under article 95 of the Constitution to remove a prime minister, the representative body of the lawyers said in its petition.

Pointing to the inflammatory statements made by the prime minister, his ministers and the opposition, it expressed fear there is a chance of a clash between the two sides on the day of voting.

The petition nominated the prime minister, the federation, Ministry of Defence secretary, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, House secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and police chief as respondents.

The petition said circumstances involving a confrontation between the government and the opposition could trigger an “anarchic situation” in the country.

“It is evident from the political history of our country that preventing the constitutional process from taking its course has produced dire consequence for democracy and rule of law,” it read.

IHC MOVED TO STOP RALLIES

Earlier in the day, a petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking prohibition of holding a public show at the Red Zone of the capital.

The petitioner, Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, nominated the federation and others as respondents in the petition.

Gujjar seeks the court order over the matter in line with the law. Blocking the road in Red Zone could create security issues, according to the petition.

It is to be mentioned here the opposition parties had decided to challenge the PTI’s decision of holding a public rally at D-Chowk of Islamabad.