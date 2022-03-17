NATIONAL

Top lawyers body urges SC to intervene to avoid violence during trust vote

By Staff Report
A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on January 29, 2021, where lawyers have filed a last-ditch attempt to overturn the acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of masterminding the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, requesting it to intervene to avoid a potential “anarchic situation” which it feared could arise in case of a clash between supporters of the government and opposition parties during March 28 voting on the no-trust move against the prime minister.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance have announced to hold public shows in Islamabad on March 25 and 27, respectively, prompting fears of violence and political instability.

In its constitutional petition, the SCBA said its request is aimed at ensuring the process of the no-trust motion is completed in a peaceful manner.

No-trust motion is a democratic process under article 95 of the Constitution to remove a prime minister, the representative body of the lawyers said in its petition.

Pointing to the inflammatory statements made by the prime minister, his ministers and the opposition, it expressed fear there is a chance of a clash between the two sides on the day of voting.

The petition nominated the prime minister, the federation, Ministry of Defence secretary, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, House secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and police chief as respondents.

The petition said circumstances involving a confrontation between the government and the opposition could trigger an “anarchic situation” in the country.

“It is evident from the political history of our country that preventing the constitutional process from taking its course has produced dire consequence for democracy and rule of law,” it read.

IHC MOVED TO STOP RALLIES

Earlier in the day, a petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking prohibition of holding a public show at the Red Zone of the capital.

The petitioner, Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, nominated the federation and others as respondents in the petition.

Gujjar seeks the court order over the matter in line with the law. Blocking the road in Red Zone could create security issues, according to the petition.

It is to be mentioned here the opposition parties had decided to challenge the PTI’s decision of holding a public rally at D-Chowk of Islamabad.

Previous article26,431 cattle fell prey to skin disease in Sindh: department
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

26,431 cattle fell prey to skin disease in Sindh: department

KARACHI: Sindh is facing outbreaks of a debilitating virus in cattle that causes a condition called "lumpy skin disease", detecting 590 cases during the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP accuses government of planning ‘assault’ on Sindh House

ISLAMABAD: As the political temperature is rising following the submission of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, a group of Pakistan Peoples Party...
Read more
NATIONAL

West should abide by its commitments to solve Ukraine conflict: expert

ISLAMABAD: The way to solve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine is not by crossing others' red lines, but to respect and abide by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC moved against power shows at Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, seeking prohibition of holding a public show at the Red Zone of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quake hits 67 km northwest of Skardu: USGS

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 67 kilometres northwest of Skardu at 13:35:24 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cake, Pepsi and selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan

KARACHI: When Australian cricket fan Luke Gillian last visited Pakistan in 1998, home supporters threw stones at him when he ventured out in public. These...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Record-breaking Babar up there with the best after Pakistan heroics

KARACHI: Captain Babar Azam has long established his credentials in limited-overs cricket, but his 196 against Australia put him up there with some greats...

IHC moved against power shows at Red Zone

Quake hits 67 km northwest of Skardu: USGS

Cake, Pepsi and selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.