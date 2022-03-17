IHC moved against power shows at Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, seeking prohibition of holding a public show at the Red Zone of the capital.

The petitioner, Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, has nominated the federation and others as respondents in the petition.

Gujjar seeks the court order over the matter in line with the law.

Blocking the road in Red Zone could create security issues, according to the petition.

It is to be mentioned here the opposition parties had decided to challenge the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s decision of holding a public rally at D-Chowk of Islamabad.

“A petition will be filed in the high court to seek a restraining order against the government’s public meeting,” JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery said.

“The lawyers of the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F will hold a meeting over the matter,” Haidery said. “A petition will be filed tomorrow for urgent hearing of the case,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has decided for a power show at D-Chowk in a move to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of a no-trust motion tabled by the opposition parties.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also called the party officials and workers to get prepared to reach D-Chowk.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has directed in a message to the party’s provincial, divisional and district officials to make preparations for a power show.

Meanwhile, opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazl ur-Rehman has announced joint opposition’s long march towards Islamabad for a ‘massive’ power show at Constitutional Avenue in front of the Parliament House.

The public meetings and power shows of two opposite political camps in Islamabad, announced at the same venue, ahead of the parliament proceedings over the no-trust motion, could result in an explosive situation, political commentators and analysts have apprehended.