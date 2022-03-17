NATIONAL

IHC moved against power shows at Red Zone

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, seeking prohibition of holding a public show at the Red Zone of the capital.

The petitioner, Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, has nominated the federation and others as respondents in the petition.

Gujjar seeks the court order over the matter in line with the law.

Blocking the road in Red Zone could create security issues, according to the petition.

It is to be mentioned here the opposition parties had decided to challenge the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s decision of holding a public rally at D-Chowk of Islamabad.

“A petition will be filed in the high court to seek a restraining order against the government’s public meeting,” JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery said.

“The lawyers of the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F will hold a meeting over the matter,” Haidery said. “A petition will be filed tomorrow for urgent hearing of the case,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has decided for a power show at D-Chowk in a move to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of a no-trust motion tabled by the opposition parties.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also called the party officials and workers to get prepared to reach D-Chowk.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has directed in a message to the party’s provincial, divisional and district officials to make preparations for a power show.

Meanwhile, opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazl ur-Rehman has announced joint opposition’s long march towards Islamabad for a ‘massive’ power show at Constitutional Avenue in front of the Parliament House.

The public meetings and power shows of two opposite political camps in Islamabad, announced at the same venue, ahead of the parliament proceedings over the no-trust motion, could result in an explosive situation, political commentators and analysts have apprehended.

Previous articleQuake hits 67 km northwest of Skardu: USGS
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Quake hits 67 km northwest of Skardu: USGS

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 67 kilometres northwest of Skardu at 13:35:24 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cake, Pepsi and selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan

KARACHI: When Australian cricket fan Luke Gillian last visited Pakistan in 1998, home supporters threw stones at him when he ventured out in public. These...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Gen Bajwa, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss bilateral cooperation

General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Posters favouring Elahi as Punjab CM emerge in Lahore

Pictures of posters and banners, showing PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a candidate for the Punjab chief minister's slot, emerged on social media...
Read more
NATIONAL

It will be difficult for anyone leaving PM Imran to win in 2023 polls: Faisal

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has warned the ruling party's lawmakers that it would be difficult for them to win from their...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘We will lock them like pigeons in a cage’: Fawad blasts opposition

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that 'imminent failure' of no-trust motion would prove to be a fatal blow for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Nadal neutralises Opelka to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals

INDIAN WELLS: Rafael Nadal improved his perfect 2022 record to 18-0 on Wednesday, battling past American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) to reach...

North Korea silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang

Epaper – March 17-2022 LHR

Epaper – March 17-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.