NATIONAL

West should abide by its commitments to solve Ukraine conflict: expert

By Xinhua
Lawmakers applaud Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, as he appears via video link at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Zelenskiy yesterday urged the U.S. Congress for more help to fend off the Russian military in his country, which has seen one of the greatest humanitarian crises since the end of World War Two. Photographer: Liesa Koppitz-Johanssen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The way to solve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine is not by crossing others’ red lines, but to respect and abide by the commitments that have been made, an expert told Xinhua in an interview.

For Russia, the red line is the eastwards expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), said Najma Minhas, an international affairs expert and editor of Global Village Space.

“When you saw increasing movement eastward, the red line started going very, very red.”

Noting the United States has been pushing NATO members to increase their military spending, Minhas said some European countries which were previously not spending much on military buildup have now increased their defense budgets.

This is not limited to the military buildup, said Minhas, adding some Western countries are also encouraging their civilians to carry arms and fight in Ukraine.

Regarding the sanctions that the United States has imposed on Russia, she said that it has banned oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal imports from Russia, commodities in which the United States is more or less self-sufficient, but the country has reportedly not banned uranium imports from Russia on which the United States is largely dependent.

“On the other hand, the United States expects that European countries, which are approximately 40 percent dependent on Russia for their natural gas, should stop importing it automatically. It’s a huge irony for the Europeans to look at,” she said.

Moreover, Minhas said the actions the West has been taking against Russia are pushing the world towards another Cold War, which is not good for the world.

“The world had actually moved on and beyond (from Cold War),” she said. “Countries have spent more on people’s health, and their education instead of military spending.”

Previous articleRecord-breaking Babar up there with the best after Pakistan heroics
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC moved against power shows at Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, seeking prohibition of holding a public show at the Red Zone of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quake hits 67 km northwest of Skardu: USGS

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 67 kilometres northwest of Skardu at 13:35:24 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cake, Pepsi and selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan

KARACHI: When Australian cricket fan Luke Gillian last visited Pakistan in 1998, home supporters threw stones at him when he ventured out in public. These...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Gen Bajwa, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss bilateral cooperation

General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Posters favouring Elahi as Punjab CM emerge in Lahore

Pictures of posters and banners, showing PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a candidate for the Punjab chief minister's slot, emerged on social media...
Read more
NATIONAL

It will be difficult for anyone leaving PM Imran to win in 2023 polls: Faisal

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has warned the ruling party's lawmakers that it would be difficult for them to win from their...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Cake, Pepsi and selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan

KARACHI: When Australian cricket fan Luke Gillian last visited Pakistan in 1998, home supporters threw stones at him when he ventured out in public. These...

Two UK-Iran nationals arrive in Britain after Tehran release

Nadal neutralises Opelka to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals

North Korea silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.