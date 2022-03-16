Chinese delegation shows keen interest to cooperate on development projects in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A delegation led by Chang Chun, CEO China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCEC) Wednesday called on Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza at the RDA office.

The delegation expressed interest to mull over and cooperate in mega projects of RDA like Ring Road Rawalpindi and Nullah Lai Expressway etc.

On the occasion, the Chairman RDA said that the long-standing ties between the two countries are based on solid foundation and with the passage of time, this friendship will certainly strengthen as China had given relief assistance to Pakistan in different construction projects like New Airport Islamabad, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and recently given significant relief to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, it was informed that concrete steps would be taken to provide modern construction facilities through public-private partnership. The officials also agreed to work with mutual cooperation and consensus to implement the project.

Wang Weiwei, Manager of Marketing Department China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd and Brig (R) Nusratullah, former Member CDA, were also present on the occasion.