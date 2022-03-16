NATIONAL

Chinese delegation shows keen interest to cooperate on development projects in Rawalpindi

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A delegation led by Chang Chun, CEO China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCEC) Wednesday called on Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza at the RDA office.

The delegation expressed interest to mull over and cooperate in mega projects of RDA like Ring Road Rawalpindi and Nullah Lai Expressway etc.

On the occasion, the Chairman RDA said that the long-standing ties between the two countries are based on solid foundation and with the passage of time, this friendship will certainly strengthen as China had given relief assistance to Pakistan in different construction projects like New Airport Islamabad, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and recently given significant relief to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, it was informed that concrete steps would be taken to provide modern construction facilities through public-private partnership.  The officials also agreed to work with mutual cooperation and consensus to implement the project.

Wang Weiwei, Manager of Marketing Department China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd and Brig (R) Nusratullah, former Member CDA, were also present on the occasion.

Previous articleS. Korea: DPRK seems to have failed in unidentified projectile launch
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC expects PM will stop his aide Dr Attaur Rehman from interfering in HEC affairs

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), in its detailed judgment regarding restoring Dr Tariq Banuri as chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC), has expected that...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran positive to take ‘take three wickets with one ball’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday jeered at the opposition parties over alleged use of money to buy loyalties of government lawmakers, saying the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pervez Elahi says ‘We have neither left the govt, nor joined opposition’

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervez Elahi on Wednesday clarified that his party had neither left the government nor decided to support the no-trust...
Read more
NATIONAL

India’s excuse for missile fired into Pakistan is unacceptable: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf believes India's basic explanation of the invading supersonic missile's crash into Pakistani territory on March 9 as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Diplomats, UNODC officials briefed on Women and Juvenile Facilitation Center Gujrat

By Jazan Dar GUJRAT: Norwegian Embassy officials and a delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) visited Gujrat on Wednesday and...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB rejects Pervaiz’s claim it received order to arrest Moonis

ISLAMABAD: A day after Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi claimed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) received orders to arrest his son in a wealth...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Imran positive to take ‘take three wickets with one ball’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday jeered at the opposition parties over alleged use of money to buy loyalties of government lawmakers, saying the...

Pervez Elahi says ‘We have neither left the govt, nor joined opposition’

Pak vs Aus: PCB may shift white-ball matches to Lahore

‘Best all-format batter in the world’: Babar Azam earn plaudits after match-saving 196

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.