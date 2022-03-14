PTI leaders trying to cajole Aleem Khan: report

In light of the opposition’s no-confidence motion, PTI’s several senior leaders have become active to gain the support of disgruntled party leader Aleem Khan, a news outlet reported on Monday.

Last week, Aleem Khan had joined Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group of the PTI and said that if a no-confidence motion is moved against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, then the group would decide a future course of action accordingly.

According to the report, federal ministers, including Fawad Chaudhry, Pervaiz Khattak and Amir Kayani, are making backdoor contacts with the former Punjab minister and trying to address his reservations while Aleem is waiting for Tareen group’s final strategy for major political decisions.

The report said that Aleem may reconcile with the government in case Tareen group allies with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The report further said that the disgruntled PTI leader had decided to part ways with his party and refused to meet PM Imran Khan before visiting London to hold talks with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

It added that Aleem had categorically told a delegation from the ruling party that he is not interested in meeting the PM anymore.