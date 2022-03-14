PML-N MNAs give full mandate to Shehbaz about no-trust motion

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzeb has said that all the MNAs of the party have given the full mandate to the party leadership to take any decision related to the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Presiding over a parliamentary party meeting in the federal capital on Sunday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif directed the lawmakers to stay in the city till the voting on the motion and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Senior party leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, Rana Tanveer Hussain and others were present at the meeting.

Speaking to the MNAs, Shehbaz apprised them about the details of his meetings with the leadership of other opposition parties and government allies.

He told the meeting that some issues with the PTI partners have been finalised and talks are being held on other matters.

He thanked the parliamentary party for reposing confidence in him and giving him mandate to take a decision regarding the no-trust move.

“The parliamentary party, which is confident of the success of the no-trust move, also demanded that the National Assembly session should be summoned immediately,” Marriyum Aurengzeb said.

“We have required numbers of members to achieve our objective and it’s Imran Khan, who should worry about his party’s 12 parliamentarians who are going to vote against him,” she said.