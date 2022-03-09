Women rally despite attempts to shut down Aurat March

LAHORE: Around 2,000 women rallied Tuesday in Lahore despite efforts to bar the protest and withdraw security for an event frequently the target of violence.

Rallies on International Women’s Day have received backlash since they were embraced four years ago in deeply conservative and patriarchal Pakistan.

Critics accuse rights activists of promoting liberal Western values and disrespecting religious and cultural mores.

On Tuesday, dozens of events marking International Women’s Day — known as the Aurat March in Pakistan — were held across the country.

Non-violent counter-protests, dubbed “hijab marches”, were also staged by women from conservative religious groups in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad where participants called for the preservation of Islamic values.

In Lahore, city authorities urged organisers to cancel the rally over safety concerns and threatened to not provide security.