NCOC daily update: 758 new cases, six deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - OCTOBER 21: A general view of a crowded street as daily life continues amid coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Lahore, Pakistan on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 758 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC said the overall tally of Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,516,150, including 1,467,868 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 17,995 in the country, including 722 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, six more people died from Covid-19 during the period, bringing the death toll to 30,287.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 570,688 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 503,128 cases so far.

