Sports

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, ‘Mankad’ no longer unfair play

By Reuters
Cricket ball on grass

LONDON: Cricketers will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball while the rarely used but entirely permissible “Mankad” method of dismissing batters will not be listed under unfair play in new laws approved by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Cricketers have used the age-old method of shining one side of the ball with saliva and sweat to help bowlers generate more movement in the air as it travels towards batters.

The new laws make permanent a ban on applying saliva to the ball due to health reasons, implemented when men’s cricket resumed after a Covid-19 suspension in July 2020.

The MCC said it found through research that the ban over this period had little or no impact on the amount of swing that bowlers were getting. Polishing the ball with sweat will still be permitted.

“The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball,” the MCC said in a statement.

“Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball.”

The Lord’s-based MCC, the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, said that the changes would be effective October 1.

The “Mankad” dismissal involves a bowler choosing to whip off the bails when a non-striker steps out of the crease instead of completing his delivery to the batter on strike.

While legal, the dismissal, named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947, has been considered against the spirit of the game.

The MCC said that although the wording of the law would remain the same, it would move from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out).

In other changes, the MCC said when a batter is out caught, the new player in will come in at the end the striker was at and face the next ball unless it is the end of an over.

Previous articleDjokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter US: organisers
Next articleWomen rally despite attempts to shut down Aurat March
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter US: organisers

NEW YORK: Indian Wells organisers said that world number two Novak Djokovic had been placed in the tournament's draw but it was unclear if...
Read more
Sports

Autopsy shows Shane Warne died of natural causes: Thai police

KOH SAMUI: An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan openers provide rare solid start against Australia

RAWALPINDI: Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique amassed another century stand in batting-practise conditions as Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in 24 years headed...
Read more
Sports

Australia’s first Test in Pakistan in 24 years ends in draw

Australia's first Test in Pakistan for nearly a quarter of a century ended in a draw on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Opting to...
Read more
Sports

Australia beats Pakistan by seven wickets at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Six-time world champion Australia swept aside Pakistan by seven wickets Tuesday to remain unbeaten after two group-stage matches at the Women’s Cricket World...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan 76-0 at lunch as Australia Test heads for draw

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of a century headed for a tame draw with the hosts 76 without...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 758 new cases, six deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 758 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said...

Women rally despite attempts to shut down Aurat March

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, ‘Mankad’ no longer unfair play

Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter US: organisers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.