NATIONAL

IS suicide bomber of Peshawar mosque was Afghan: police

By AFP
SRINAGAR, JAMMU AND KASHMIR, INDIA - 2022/03/04: A Shia Muslim man holds a placard during a candle light vigil. Candle light vigil in Srinagar following a powerful bomb has exploded inside a Shia mosque in Pakistan's north-western city of Peshawar, killing more than 56 people and wounding dozens more, many of them critically. The explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar's old city area for Friday prayers. (Photo by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who killed 64 people at a Shi’ite mosque in Peshawar last week was an Afghan exile who returned home to train for the attack, police said Wednesday.

There have been warnings Afghanistan could become a recruiting ground and staging post for militants since the Taliban returned to power last year following the hasty withdrawal of US-led forces.

The Taliban have pledged they will not allow Afghan soil to be used to plot attacks on other nations, but last month the UN Security Council said “terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom there than at any time in recent history”.

Two senior police officials told AFP the suicide bomber responsible for Friday’s blast had prepared the attack in Afghanistan.

It was claimed by IS, whose Islamic State-Khorasan affiliate has been active for years in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The officials said the attacker was an Afghan national in his 30s who moved to Pakistan with his family decades ago.

“The bomber went to Afghanistan, trained there and returned without informing his family,” one of the senior police officials told AFP.

“Islamic State-Khorasan is becoming a strong threat for us, they are operating from Afghanistan but they have sleeping cells here,” he added.

Taliban officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police said they had killed three “facilitators” of the attack in an overnight operation, and arrested 20 others suspected of involvement.

IS also claimed responsibility for what it said was a suicide blast on Tuesday that killed seven paramilitary troops near a site in the Sibi district of Balochistan where the president had visited less than half an hour earlier.

Since the Taliban’s return to power, Islamabad has acted as a key broker between the hardliners and the international community.

Pakistan was one of just three nations to officially recognise their first regime from 1996 to 2001.

Its own version of the Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have also staged attacks from hideouts in Afghanistan, testing their current diplomatic relationship.

Previous articlePIA flight brings back 232 nationals from Ukraine
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PIA flight brings back 232 nationals from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday brought back 232 Pakistan nationals from Poland’s capital of Warsaw. The flight PK-7788 landed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Details of three militants involved in Peshawar mosque attack emerge

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has identified three terrorists who masterminded the Peshawar attack that resulted in the deaths of 62 people. According to details...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inauguration of Karachi Shaukat Khanum in 2023: Imran

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Karachi branch of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital will be opened by the end of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahbaz seeks support of Jamaat on no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD: Amidst the fast-changing political scenario, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif sought cooperation from the far-right Jamaat-i-Islami on the no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan highlights plight of women in occupied Kashmir at UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan put the spotlight on the plight of women in Kashmir under the occupation of Indian forces during a United Nations Security...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aleem leaves for UK to meet Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Abdul Aleem Khan left for the United Kingdom to meet estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen who is undergoing medical...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shahbaz seeks support of Jamaat on no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD: Amidst the fast-changing political scenario, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif sought cooperation from the far-right Jamaat-i-Islami on the no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister...

Pakistan highlights plight of women in occupied Kashmir at UN

Aleem leaves for UK to meet Tareen

PM meets MQM-P leadership in Karachi amid no-trust vote

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.