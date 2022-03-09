PIA flight brings back 232 nationals from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday brought back 232 Pakistan nationals from Poland’s capital of Warsaw.

The flight PK-7788 landed at Islamabad International Airport, carrying 232 people who were stuck in Warsaw due to the Ukraine crisis.

On March 4, Noel Israel Khokhar, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kyiv, had said that as many as 1,470 students were evacuated from Ukraine.

Sharing details of the evacuation of people from Ukraine, he had said two students are on the Hungary border and will be evacuated as soon as possible.

The envoy had said the embassy has safely evacuated 98 per cent of the people from Ukraine. “Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight,” he added.

Earlier on March 5, Pakistan had called for de-escalation in Ukraine and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

In a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had underlined Pakistan’s concern about the latest situation in Ukraine.

FM Qureshi had emphasised that the safe and swift return of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine remained the government’s topmost priority and requested the Russian government’s assistance and facilitation in this regard.

The Russian foreign minister had assured of full support on this account.