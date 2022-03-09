I’m coming after you, Imran tells Zardari

— PM responds to no-trust motion with guns blazing

— Says ‘Zardari mafia’ destroyed Sindh

— Announces preparation of yet another relief package for Karachi

KARACHI: Facing arguably the biggest challenge of his political career in the form of the no-trust vote, the prime minister put Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on his radar, saying the former president was his “next target”.

Addressing party workers and supporters at Governor House in Karachi, where had gone to meet the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a member of the ruling coalition, Imran Khan told Zardari that his “time has come”.

The no-confidence motion the opposition parties moved against him would be the “political death” of the joint opposition, he added.

“The gang of dacoit is shaking [in fear], the opposition is now stuck and the kaptaan has made preparations for when they fail. I will go after them […] I will not spare them,” said Khan.

Khan said that he was waiting for the “gang of robbers” as they were claiming after “every two months” that the government would be leaving.

“I was thinking somehow their necks come in my hand,” said the prime minister, adding he wanted the opposition to submit the motion.

He said the Opposition has become “trapped” after submitting the motion, adding he has planned his moves for the future and will not stop once he “wins” the backing of the National Assembly.

He said he was busy for the past three-and-a-half-year in “stabilising the country amid various disruptions”, warning the opposition that it should now brace for his response.

“I was thinking of somehow getting hold of their neck […] the God has finally listened to my prayer and they submitted the moton. Now they have been trapped and their no-confidence move is going to rebound on them.”

He said his counter plan for the opposition was also “ready”.