Former law secretary acquitted in NAB’s Nandipur reference

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday acquitted former law secretary Dr Fayyaz in the Nandipur power project reference submitted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court acquitted Dr Fayyaz as per the new NAB ordinance.

In its verdict, the court said that no evidence was proved against the former law secretary.

A divisional bench, headed by IHC Cheif Justice Atthar Minallah said that there was no charge of fraud against the accused and further proceedings against Dr Fayyaz in the Nandipur reference would yield no results.

The court said that co-accused in the reference have already been acquitted.