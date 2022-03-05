Faiz Festival: 25 sessions held on second day

LAHORE:The 6th Faiz Festival titled “Chalo Phir Se Muskuraain” continued at Alhamra Arts Council here on Saturday.

On the second day of the festival, 25 sessions were conducted, in which a comprehensive session was held under the title of “Shehar-e-Adab Lahore”.

Lahore Commissioner Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman, Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi, Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Professor Dr Rukhsana David also attended the event as guest speakers.

The commissioner said: “Under the banner of Shehar-e- Adab Lahore, we are increasingly working to promote and develop language and literature. We are proud to be associated with Lahore.”

GCU VC Dr Zaidi said that the value of Lahore has increased in the world due to the honour of City Literature Lahore.

Zulfi said that the people of Lahore are open-hearted as everyone coming from outside has become a part of Lahore.

He said that Lahore is a brand that does not need any introduction and its value and prestige are increasing with each passing day.