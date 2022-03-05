NATIONAL

4 police officials terminated for making TikTok videos with criminals

By APP

Multan’s Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Hasam Bin Iqbal terminated four police officials from service for making TikTok videos with criminals and punished six others on Saturday.

Taking action on the viral videos of police officials with criminals on social media, the SSP issued orders regarding termination of services of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Qaswar Abbas, and constables Zeeshan Haider, Muhammad Madni and Muhammad Asif.

He also issued punishment orders for six other police constables, including Alyas, Abid, Arsalan, Akram, Ali Nadeem and Jawaad, for wearing police uniform in social media videos.

Iqbal said strict action would be taken against the officials involved in illegal activities.

He said the police is a disciplined force and irregularities would not be tolerated in the department at any cost.

APP

