Five in run for Vawda’s Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: Five candidates are vying for a Senate seat that fell vacant following lifetime disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday.

The election monitoring body said PPP’s Nisar Khuhro, PTI’s Agha Arsalan, and independent candidates Ali Ahmed, Gul Mohammad Jakhrani, and Mukhtiar Damrah will take part in the by-election on the vacant general seat from Sindh.

Polling for the by-election will take place on Wednesday from 9am till 6pm.

On February 9, the commission had disqualified Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Faisal Sultan Raja, had disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and a National Assembly member within two months.