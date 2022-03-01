Two killed, six injured in Karachi firings

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and six others were injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi on Monday.

In one of the incidents, a factory worker was killed by unknown gunmen.

In a separate incident, a student was gunned down by miscreants who fled the scene after the attack.

Two security guards of a bank were injured while foiling an attack at a private bank.

According to the report, three pedestrians and one policeman were injured in separate firing incidents in the city during the day.

Security has been beefed up in the city following the attacks.

No group or individual has claimed any of the attacks yet.

Police reports have been filed in concerned police stations, and the investigation process is underway.