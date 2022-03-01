NATIONAL

Pakistan launches nationwide polio vaccination drive

By Staff Report
A Pakistani health worker (R) administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Rawalpindi on December 9, 2014. Gunmen on December 9 killed a member of a polio vaccination team in Pakistan, as Taliban insurgents claimed the killing of two policemen assigned to protect an immunisation team the day before. AFP PHOTO / Farooq NAEEM / AFP PHOTO / FAROOQ NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A five-day nationwide anti-polio campaign was launched on Monday with an aim of reaching over 40 million children across the country, according to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program.

Under the vaccination drive, more than 22 million children up to aged 5 would be administered polio drops by 150,000 health workers in Punjab, and over 10 million children would receive drops in different districts of Sindh by 80,000 health workers, officials from the program told the media.

Similarly, the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has set a target of vaccinating more than 6.2 million children, said the officials, adding that in Balochistan, over 2.5 million children will be administered drops during the campaign.

An extensive media campaign to make parents aware of the deadly disease has also been kicked off.

Health experts in Pakistan believe that wild poliovirus transmission is at a historic low in the country, which is remarkable. They believe the government should seize the opportunity to completely eradicate the disease.

Staff Report

