NATIONAL

Six secure government employment under Rule 17-A

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, applicants from Khanewal, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari and Jhang have been provided government jobs in public sector departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesman for the office of Punjab ombudsman explained one Muhammad Junaid Bilal has been recruited by district education authority Mianwali as a junior clerk in grade 11, Muhammad Junaid Jamil Ghouri and Muhammad Qayyum Shehzad of Khanewal have been hired as naib qasids while the primary and secondary healthcare department has posted another applicant Muhammad Ahmad Farooq of Jhang as lab attendant in THQ hospital, Shorkot.

Under the direction of the ombudsman’s office, Muhammad Danial from Dera Ghazi Khan has been appointed as naib qasid in the education department while Sohaib Ahmad Khan of Vehari has also been recruited by the Auqaf Department in grade 9 as a dispenser in Mailsi dispensary, the spokesman added.

The plaintiffs have thanked the provincial ombudsman for providing legal relief to them.

Staff Report

