Uncategorized

Ajoka Theatre honors winners of Shahkaar Theatre Awards

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Legendary classical dancer Zarin Panna was bestowed the “Shahkaar Against All Odds Award” for her valuable contribution to the art of dance, despite personal and social challenges.

The award was given by retired Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, chairperson of the jury, at a graceful ceremony held at Alhamra.

Versatile theatre actor Usman Zia was awarded the “ Shahkaar Stage the Change” award for excellence in theatre.

The awards were instituted in 2020 by Ajoka Theatre to honour the memory of Ajoka’s veteran actor Arshad Durrani and sponsored by his daughter eminent artist Sumaya Durrani and Shahkaar Higher Education Hub. The awards carry shields,  designed by Sumaya Durrani, and a cash award.

Justice Iqbal congratulated the awards recipients and appreciated the role of Ajoka in promoting socially meaningful theatre and grooming young talent.

Zarin Panna said she was overwhelmed by the honour.

Veteran film writer Pervez Kaleem spoke about Panna’s career while Sohail  Warraich traced the growth of Usman Zia’s acting career. Jury Secretary and Ajoka chair Zara Salman talked about the selection process adopted by the jury which included Justice Nasira Iqbal, ex-VC GC University Dr Hassan Amir Shah, poet and playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed, Ajoka General Secretary Sohail Warraich and Visual artist Saira Dar.

Video documentaries on Panna and Usman Zia and Late Arshad Durrani were screened during the ceremony. Sumaya Durrani in her video message talked about the objectives of the Shahkaar projects while  Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem thanked the jury and Lahore Arts Council for their support.

The highlight of the ceremony was Zarin Panna’s impromptu dance performance on audience request. Actor Usman Zia also performed scenes from his famous Ajoka plays “Dara” and “Bulha”. The event was attended by a large number of artists, film veterans and friends of Ajoka.

Previous articlePM appears ‘misinformed’ on legislation to outlaw fake news: IHC
Next articleTwo killed, six injured in Karachi firings
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Affordable, technical solution for all domestic cleaning tasks

Nowadays, every one of us is busy in the race of achieving the best living standards that we can, and we want to be...
Read more
Uncategorized

Church leaders condemn anti-blasphemy violence, spike in terror incidents

LAHORE: The leadership of the Church of Pakistan has expressed concern over the spike in incidents of terrorism and mob violence in the country...
Read more
Uncategorized

PU academic union wins election

In the recent elections of Punjab University Academic Staff Association (February 17, 2022), the joint candidates of Punjab University Council of Professionals and Teachers Front...
Read more
Uncategorized

Football legend Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

Former England football Michael Owen arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday in order to participate in various football related initiatives and meet high-level officials. PTV Sports...
Read more
Uncategorized

Justice Ayesha Malik swears in as Pakistan’s first female SC judge

Justice Ayesha Malik was sworn in as Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge on Monday, which was a landmark occasion in a country where...
Read more
Uncategorized

India-Pakistan blockbuster set to light up Twenty20 World Cup

Former champions India and Pakistan will face off on Sunday in a Twenty20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai and the buzz around the game...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two killed, six injured in Karachi firings

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and six others were injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi on Monday. In one of the incidents, a factory...

Ajoka Theatre honors winners of Shahkaar Theatre Awards

PM appears ‘misinformed’ on legislation to outlaw fake news: IHC

NCOC daily update: 861 new cases, 18 deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.