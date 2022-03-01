NATIONAL

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir’s employee files appeal against prison sentence

By News Desk

Accused Jan Mohammad, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting Zahir Jaffer in the murder of Noor Mukadam, has filed an appeal against his sentence, a news outlet reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on February 24, a sessions court in Islamabad had sentenced Zahir’s staff Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan each to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 for abetting, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 for confining a kidnapped person, one month of simple imprisonment for omitting information from a public servant and seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 for concealing a plan to commit an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment.

Zahir was handed down the death penalty for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

According to the report, Jan, who served as a gardener in Zahir’s house, filed the petition through counsel Kamran Murtaza, seeking annulment of the trial court’s sentence.

The appeal stated that Jan Mohammad was not accused in the first information report (FIR), rather was accused in the supplementary statement.

It further said that the accused was an employee at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and only worked part-time at Zahir’s house.

It maintained that there was no evidence to prove the charges against him and that the sentence should be quashed.

