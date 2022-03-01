NATIONAL

PTI, PML-N won’t accept Elahi as CM Punjab, says Shujaat

By News Desk

Former Prime Minister and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday claimed that both PTI and PML-N did not want senior party leader Pervaiz Elahi to become chief minister of Punjab.

The PML-Q chief revealed this in a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq, who along with a delegation called on Shujaat at his residence in Lahore.

Elahi, who is currently the Punjab Assembly Speaker, had also served as the province’s chief executive during the tenure of military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

While discussing the overall political situation of the country, the matter of no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government also came under discussion.

During the meeting, the former premier said both the parties – PTI and PML-N – were opposing the nomination of PML-Q leader for the slot of Punjab CM, fearing that those lawmakers who had left PML-Q for these two parties in the past could re-join it if it came into power in the province.

Opposition parties including PPP and PML-N approached PML-Q recently to seek its support for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It merits mention that the PML-Q, a key ally of PTI-led government both at the Centre and in Punjab, Tuesday assured the prime minister of their full support to foil the opposition’s no-trust move.

The statement comes after PM Imran Khan met with the top leadership of PML-Q including Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at their residence in Lahore.

News Desk

