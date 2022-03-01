Pakistan Army to do all to provide peaceful environment for socio-economic projects in Balochistan: COAS

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Tuesday said that peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide peaceful environment for population centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan.

The COAS expressed these views during his interactions with the a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech, including local leaders and notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers and women in Turbat University.

COAS said that Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development. COAS also encouraged the youth to join local LEAs and contribute towards the security and stability of the area.

“The people of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability. Through Comprehensive National effort, true potential of Balochistan will be realised,” COAS concluded.

Earlier, upon arrival at Turbat, the COAS was given detailed briefing on security situation of Balochistan and border management measures being ensured by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.

COAS appreciated the morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction on successful operations against terrorists.