CITY

Karachi Literature Festival to return as face-to-face event after pandemic hiatus

Three-day celebration to take place from March 4-6

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Lovers of literature, culture and the arts will finally get the chance to interact with their favourite literary luminaries, celebrities, academics and scholars as the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) returns as a live event from March 4-6, 2022, at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

Organised by Oxford University Press (OUP), the theme of this year’s KLF is Separation, Belonging and Beyond: 75 years of Pakistan.

The three-day event will explore the country’s achievements in its Diamond Anniversary year through a variety of thought-provoking panel discussions and book launches, which will be broadcast live around the world on OUP’s social media channels, and bring together over 200 national and international speakers.

Keynote speeches will be delivered by Victoria Schofield and Zia Mohyeddin at the inauguration, and Sardar Masood Khan and Hanif Kureshi at the closing ceremony

There will be over 60 sessions, including 20 book launches (10 in Urdu and 10 in English), with speakers from five countries (Pakistan, UK, US, New Zealand and France). Visitors and the online audience will also have the chance to enjoy Urdu and English poetry readings, a qawwali, feature film screening and the first-ever airing of a series of short films, Let’s Heal the World.

A total of 7 literary awards for Pakistani authors will be announced at the opening ceremony. The prizes will recognise pioneering work in Urdu prose and poetry, and English fiction, which are sponsored by Getz Pharma.

This year, KLF is also celebrating the diversity of languages and cultures across the country by recognising the best books in Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi and Pashto languages. These awards are supported by the Little Book Company.

Speaking at a press conference at Karachi Press Club, OUP Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain mentioned how the festival will foster an environment of openness, pluralism and intellectual discourse that will mark a refreshing change from the closures and restrictions of the pandemic.

“Our 13th KLF commemorates not only 75 years of Pakistan but also 70 years of OUP’s operations in Pakistan,” said Mr Husain.

“We have been committed to advancing knowledge, learning and progress in Pakistan since 1952 through our high quality educational material and digital resources for schools and higher education institutions. We can’t wait to once again demonstrate our love for literature, culture and the arts in the most vibrant and intimate way possible: a live, in-person festival.”

Previous festivals have seen over 200,000 visitors gather at the venue to meet their favourite authors, poets, performers and scholars. Organizers of the festival emphasized that all COVID-19 SOPs would be followed and only vaccinated members of the public would be allowed at the venue.

Previous articlePM Khan visits PML-Q leaders to help consolidate grip on power
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM Khan visits PML-Q leaders to help consolidate grip on power

LAHORE: In an apparent bid to consolidate his grip over power, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called on the top leadership of PML-Q...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspect involved in murder of journalist Athar Mateen gunned down in Karachi encounter

One of the two suspects involved in the murder of journalist Athar Mateen have been killed by the Sindh police on Tuesday, during an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former GB CJ Rana Shamim challenges his indictment in affidavit case

Ex-Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, challenging his indictment in the affidavit case. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC turns down MPA Bilal Yaseen’s plea of transferring case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yaseen’s request to transfer his case from the court of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Narcotics force recovers 698.8kg drugs, arrests five

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations in different cities, recovering 698.8 kilogrammes of drugs and arresting five suspects during the last 24 hours, an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government taking measures to provide relief to public: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking a range of approaches to deal with the fallout of economic fragility and provide relief to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Xi tells young officials to have strong faith, work hard

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged young officials to strengthen their ideals and convictions, develop and put into practice a right perspective on...

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games torch relay begins today

Arabs, Afghans decry ‘racist’ double standard in Ukraine media commentary

Suspect involved in murder of journalist Athar Mateen gunned down in Karachi encounter

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.