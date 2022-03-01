NATIONAL

PPP hands over report on rigging in 2018 elections to CEC

By News Desk

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has handed over its report on rigging in 2018 elections to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), asking him to take action under the law against the glaring theft of the entire general election of 2018, a news outlet reported on Tuesday.

A three-member PPP delegation, including Taj Haider, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar, handed over the report to CEC.

“Crimes once committed are never time-barred and in the background of the punitive actions that ECP has already taken against violations of Election Act 2017, we look forward to further punitive actions on the theft of general election 2018,” the letter accompanying the report stated.

According to the official statement, the report describes in detail the pre-poll, polling day and the post-poll rigging committed by persons belonging to the administration and the security institutions, the letter said.

“Unfortunately the polling staff appointed by the Election Commission miserably failed to stop these crimes. It is also possible that some of the appointed staff became partners in these crimes,” it said.

The report also includes relevant extracts from the various reports on the General Elections 2018 prepared and published by various national and international observers who covered those elections, the letter said.

“There are hundreds of thousands of polling agents, candidates, representatives of print and electronic media, representative of election observers, workers of political parties, members of civil society, election officials and those belonging to the general public who are witnesses to the fact that all polling agents were forcibly thrown out of polling stations at the time of vote count and preparation of results besides other crimes under the Law committed with glaring impunity,” the report said.

“In a very high number of constituencies and especially in constituencies where the candidates of PPPP were generally expected to win, the results took days and days to be announced,” it said.

News Desk

Pakistan Today
