PM inquires after Tareen on phone

ISLAMABAD: In his first direct contact with disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen in over two years, the prime minister rang up business magnate and former confidante who left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment.

Tareen, who per media reports has not been feeling well since the last week, spent three days in a hospital in Lahore for ulcer treatment. In the British capital, he will undergo a thorough medical checkup.

Imran Khan, who called Tareen before his departure, also prayed for his swift recovery.

Tareen returned home from the Lahore hospital, where he was taken to Saturday, on Tuesday. Doctors had advised him to take complete rest.

The sugar baron who is facing a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe in the 2020 sugar scandal has appeared in the limelight following his overtures to the opposition in relation to the latter’s proposed no-confidence vote against the government.

Reports citing people with knowledge of the developments claimed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman had held secret meetings with him.

Tareen claims to have the support of over three dozen provincial and federal MPs and his tilt towards opposition could jeopardise the government’s fragile position in the National Assembly.