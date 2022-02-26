NATIONAL

PM inquires after Tareen on phone

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan (C) sits with party leaders Jahangir tareen (R) and Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L) at the anti-government rally in Islamabad on November 30, 2014. Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan Sunday held a major rally in the capital Islamabad where he threatened to paralyse the country with protests as part of his movement to topple the government. AFP PHOTO/Banaras KHAN (Photo credit should read BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In his first direct contact with disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen in over two years, the prime minister rang up business magnate and former confidante who left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment.

Tareen, who per media reports has not been feeling well since the last week, spent three days in a hospital in Lahore for ulcer treatment. In the British capital, he will undergo a thorough medical checkup.

Imran Khan, who called Tareen before his departure, also prayed for his swift recovery.

Tareen returned home from the Lahore hospital, where he was taken to Saturday, on Tuesday. Doctors had advised him to take complete rest.

The sugar baron who is facing a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe in the 2020 sugar scandal has appeared in the limelight following his overtures to the opposition in relation to the latter’s proposed no-confidence vote against the government.

Reports citing people with knowledge of the developments claimed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman had held secret meetings with him.

Tareen claims to have the support of over three dozen provincial and federal MPs and his tilt towards opposition could jeopardise the government’s fragile position in the National Assembly.

Previous articleChurch leaders condemn anti-blasphemy violence, spike in terror incidents
Next articleLahore woman gang-raped
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Suspect in murder of Karachi journalist arrested: minister

KARACHI: The police arrested a key suspect in the murder of a Karachi-based journalist, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said on Saturday. سماء ٹی...
Read more
NATIONAL

Painter reviving art in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar is known as Pakistan’s city of flowers. But over the years it has seen brutal militant attacks. The world was shocked when terrorists...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar, Rasheed discuss ‘negative politics’ of opposition

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met on Saturday with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. During the meeting, the two discussed progress on development...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC issues arrest warrants for former Karachi mayor in 2015 case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday issued arrest warrants for former Karachi mayor and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Waseem Akhtar in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to evacuate Pakistan students from Ukraine amid Russia assault

-- '500-600' out of 3,000 students still stranded, says ambassador -- Sophisticated evacuation drive sees hundreds of students, nationals crossing into Poland, Romania -- Embassy in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lyari cylinder explosion injures seven

KARACHI: A gas cylinder exploded at a residential building in the Lyari town of Karachi, wounding seven people including women and children. Police said the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIA to evacuate Pakistan students from Ukraine amid Russia assault

-- '500-600' out of 3,000 students still stranded, says ambassador -- Sophisticated evacuation drive sees hundreds of students, nationals crossing into Poland, Romania -- Embassy in...

Lyari cylinder explosion injures seven

Lahore woman gang-raped

PM inquires after Tareen on phone

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.