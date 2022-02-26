Lahore woman gang-raped

LAHORE: A woman was subjected to gang rape by a group of three men in the Badian Road neighbourhood of Lahore on Saturday, police said.

The victim, a resident of the neighbourhood on the outskirts of the metropolis, was travelling in a rickshaw, which broke down midway.

The suspects were passing by in a car when they saw the woman sitting alone in the broken rickshaw. They pulled over and forced her into their vehicle where all three subjected her to sexual assault.

After molesting her, they left her on the road.

The woman registered a complaint against the suspects at a nearby police station.

The office of the Punjab police chief has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the concerned officials.