NAB-Niazi nexus destroyed country’s economy: Shehbaz

By News Desk

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to the journalists in Lahore, on Friday stated that “the NAB-Niazi nexus has deteriorated the economic situation of the country.”

He further state that the government, along with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused him of embezzlement in the Saaf Pani Project but they failed as the court acquitted all accused in the case.

While talking about the corruption case against him, the PML-N leader said that the “PTI tried finding corruption cases against me but they never succeeded,” adding that even the “National Crime Agency failed to file any case of corruption against me in Switzerland.”

Shahbaz talked about the “corruption of the incumbent government” and said that the nation will hold the government accountable for the looted money.

He went on to state that Pakistan will have to play its role to work on its relations with neighbouring countries.

The PML-N president further said that the Opposition is bringing about the no-confidence motion in favour of the citizens, adding that he “will do whatever the party leader Nawaz Sharif says.”

 

