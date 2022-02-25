JAC members meet Bilawal, share concerns over PECA ordinance

The office-bearers of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the media organisations on Friday met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi to share their concerns over the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

According to the JAC office-bearers, the recent amendments to the PECA severely curb the fundamental right to freedom of expression of all citizens in the country.

During the meeting, the PPP chairman assured that his party will stand by its manifesto and commitment to freedom of the press in all forms.

He directed his party leaders to challenge the amendments in courts as well as at all forums of political, parliamentary and social expression.

He also assured the JAC of his own unwavering support as well as his party’s complete solidarity in the joint endeavour to fight for the inalienable fundamental, constitutional and democratic rights of the people of the country.

Those who attended the meeting included Sarmad Ali, Nazafreen Saigol, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Taher A Khan, Shakeel Masud, Shahab Zuberi, Athar Qazi, Zahid Mazhar, Ijaz Ul Haque, Amir Mehmood, Hafiz Tariq, and Shahab Mahmoud. While from the PPP, Sherry Rehman, Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi attended the meeting.