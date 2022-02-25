NATIONAL

Court grants bail to Mohsin Baig in illegal arms case

By News Desk

A sessions court in Islamabad granted Mohsin Baig bail in the illegal arms case on Friday.

The Judicial Magistrate of Islamabad District Sessions Court Waqar Hussain Gondal granted the bail in exchange for bail bond worth Rs30,000.

The defence counsel maintained that the clause in the lawsuit was a bailable offence therefore, the bail should be granted.

According to the prosecution, a case had been registered against the accused in Margalla police station for illegal possession of arms.

However, Mohsin Baig has not yet been granted bail in the case registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier this month, the Cyber Crime Wing Lahore of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Islamabad police raided Baig’s house.

There was resistance to the arrest in which two officers were taken hostage and one was injured after being hit with a pistol butt as the FIA team came under fire.

It is pertinent to note that the FIA had registered a case against Baig at Saeed’s request, days after the former made an unethical and disparaging remark against the latter during a private TV channel programme.

The discussion was held on Murad’s ministry receiving a top performance award by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently.

Previous articleShehbaz says ‘NAB-Niazi nexus destroyed Pakistan’s economy’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shehbaz says ‘NAB-Niazi nexus destroyed Pakistan’s economy’

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to the journalists in Lahore, on Friday stated that “the NAB-Niazi nexus has...
Read more
NATIONAL

JAC members meet Bilawal, share concerns over PECA ordinance

The office-bearers of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the media organisations on Friday met with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sheikh Rasheed warns joint Opposition for going against PM Imran Khan

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday warned the joint Opposition for going against PM Imran Khan by bringing a no-confidence motion against him. Rasheed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Democratic govt has full support of institutions: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has once again stressed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs implementation of health projects on priority basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the implementation of measures regarding the ongoing health-related projects on priority basis in order to facilitate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Russia discuss economic ties, energy cooperation

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak along with his delegation met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed Pakistan-Russia economic relations, with a special...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Democratic govt has full support of institutions: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has once again stressed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its...

Former top stock exchange executive promoted on Himalayan yogi’s advice arrested in India

Taliban assert neutrality, call for restraint in Russia-Ukraine conflict

US, India cracks? Biden says talks on Russia ‘unresolved’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.