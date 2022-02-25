Court grants bail to Mohsin Baig in illegal arms case

A sessions court in Islamabad granted Mohsin Baig bail in the illegal arms case on Friday.

The Judicial Magistrate of Islamabad District Sessions Court Waqar Hussain Gondal granted the bail in exchange for bail bond worth Rs30,000.

The defence counsel maintained that the clause in the lawsuit was a bailable offence therefore, the bail should be granted.

According to the prosecution, a case had been registered against the accused in Margalla police station for illegal possession of arms.

However, Mohsin Baig has not yet been granted bail in the case registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier this month, the Cyber Crime Wing Lahore of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Islamabad police raided Baig’s house.

There was resistance to the arrest in which two officers were taken hostage and one was injured after being hit with a pistol butt as the FIA team came under fire.

It is pertinent to note that the FIA had registered a case against Baig at Saeed’s request, days after the former made an unethical and disparaging remark against the latter during a private TV channel programme.

The discussion was held on Murad’s ministry receiving a top performance award by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently.