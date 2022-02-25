NATIONAL

IHC dismisses opposition’s pleas against PECA ordinance

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday turned down petitions filed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)  and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against the amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to make defamation a criminal and non-bailable offence.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah in a short order on the pleas filed by both parties, stated that the high court could not accept the petition as both PML-N and PPP had a relevant forum, parliament, available to contest the changes in the law.

“As per Article 189, political parties play a crucial role,” he said, hoping that political parties will not bring parliamentary matters to the courts as it will weaken parliament.

IHC CJ Minallah said the court’s interference in political affairs weakens parliament and the judiciary itself is adversely affected by such interventions.

The court said a plea against PECA by stakeholders is already being heard and appointed Advocate Mansoor Awan as amicus curiae in the case.

The court, during the hearing of the case, stated that it respected all political parties and they should play their role to strengthen parliament. The judge said the courts should not meddle in parliamentary affairs.

Justice Minallah said the court listened to other stakeholders — journalist bodies among them — as there was no other forum available to them, but political parties can go to parliament.

“We took up petitions against PECA on Thursday, listened to the attorney general as well,” the court said, adding that “symbolic hearings” on the pleas filed by political parties could not be conducted.

The political parties, instead of submitting unnecessary petitions in the courts, should play their role in parliament, he said, adding that parliament can even amend the Constitution.

It is pertinent to note that a day earlier, the high court grilled the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the federal government over its “oppressive and draconian” changes in the PECA law through an ordinance.

The IHC CJ had observed that Peca was only used to target critics of the government. “It is being said with regret that the proceedings [under Peca] were initiated against those individuals who criticised the government.”

It further asked the attorney general as to why the court should not declare Section 20 of PECA null and void.

 

Previous articleVeteran Baloch politician Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch passes away in road accident
Next articlePak Army promotes two Hindu officers to rank of Lt Colonel
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FO urges Pakistani students in Ukraine to reach Ternopil for evacuation

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday urged all Pakistani students in Ukraine to reach the city of Ternopil as early as possible for evacuation. FO...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak Army promotes two Hindu officers to rank of Lt Colonel

Two Hindu officers belonging to the Hindu minority community to the rank of lieutenant colonel by the Pakistan Army, on Friday. Major Dr Anil Kumar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Veteran Baloch politician Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch passes away in road accident

Veteran Baloch policitian Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch passed away in a road mishap in Faisalabad on Friday. Dr Baloch remained a political ally of Nawab...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court grants bail to Mohsin Baig in illegal arms case

A sessions court in Islamabad granted Mohsin Baig bail in the illegal arms case on Friday. The Judicial Magistrate of Islamabad District Sessions Court Waqar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz says ‘NAB-Niazi nexus destroyed Pakistan’s economy’

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to the journalists in Lahore, on Friday stated that “the NAB-Niazi nexus has...
Read more
NATIONAL

JAC members meet Bilawal, share concerns over PECA ordinance

The office-bearers of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the media organisations on Friday met with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC dismisses opposition’s pleas against PECA ordinance

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday turned down petitions filed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)  and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against...

Veteran Baloch politician Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch passes away in road accident

Court grants bail to Mohsin Baig in illegal arms case

Shehbaz says ‘NAB-Niazi nexus destroyed Pakistan’s economy’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.