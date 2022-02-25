NATIONAL

Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch dies in road accident

By News Desk

Veteran Baloch policitian Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch passed away in a road mishap in Faisalabad on Friday.

Dr Baloch remained a political ally of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti and Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal and played an important role in the politics of Balochistan.

He was one of the most prominent Baloch politicians, became a member of the National Assembly in the 1970s. He had also served as the president of the National Party and later formed his own party, the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2018.

As per the details, Dr Baloch was on his way to Bahawalpur when his vehicle met an accident, resulting in his death.

The body of the veteran politician will be taken back to Balochistan for final rites.

The veteran leader was born in 1945 in the Chlgari area of district Kachi in Bhag tehsil. He got his basic education from Bhag Kachi and later did his MBBS from Karachi.

Former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik expressed grief over the demise of his former colleague. He expressed grief over the death of Dr Baloch, calling it an irreparable loss to the Baloch nationalist movement.

 

