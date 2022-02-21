NATIONAL

UNICEF boss acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts towards children rights, SDGs

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell on Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for the realisation of children rights and the progress towards achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), she appreciated the response of the government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The official, who is on her maiden visit to Pakistan after assuming office, affirmed continued collaboration with Islamabad on ensuring child rights and sustainable development agenda in line with the government’s priorities and her department’s mandate.

Russell also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support to UNICEF in facilitating its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

Qureshi congratulated Russell on her appointment and expressed the hope that collaboration between Pakistan and UNICEF would further strengthen during her tenure.

He outlined the government’s commitment to the promotion and protection of the rights of children and recalled the proactive role played by Pakistan internationally in furthering this cause.

The foreign minister appreciated the vital work being carried out by UNICEF, both globally and in Pakistan, for the realisation of SDGs especially those related to children.

He shared the steps taken domestically to strengthen the protection and welfare framework for women and children in the country such as the Ehsaas programme and healthcare cards.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s Covid response was fully inclusive covering its citizens and refugees alike.

Qureshi emphasised that despite progress over the years, children remained vulnerable across the globe, particularly in places of protracted conflicts and foreign occupation such as in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Staff Report

