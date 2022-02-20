NATIONAL

Qandeel Baloch: Brother released over ‘honour killing’ of social media star

By AFP
Muhammad Waseem (R), the brother of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, comes out from jail in Multan on February 19, 2022, after his release. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

MULTAN: A man who murdered his celebrity sister was freed on Saturday after a Lahore High Court (LHC) bench ruled it was not an instance of “honour killing”, allowing their mother to pardon him, lawyers said.

Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death in 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem, who described her suggestive behaviour on social media as “intolerable”.

In response to public outrage, the government passed legislation supposedly closing a legal loophole that allowed family members to forgive those behind so-called “honour killings”, imposing a mandatory life sentence instead.

But after less than six years in prison, an appeal judge ruled that Baloch’s murder could not be defined as a crime of honour, dismissing his confession.

In line with Pakistan’s other laws on murder, the mother was allowed to grant his freedom.

In this photograph taken on October 8, 2016, Anwar Bibi (L) mother and Mohammad Azeem, father of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, give an interview to AFP in Muzaffargarh. — Shahid Saeed Mirza/AFP via Getty Images

“Waseem has been released from the prison in compliance with the order of honorable Lahore High Court,” his lawyer Sardar Mehboob told AFP.

“He is a free man now,” he added.

Waseem, 38, was released from jail in Multan after being acquitted on Monday.

Maleeka Bokhari, a ruling MP, said the government was undertaking a review of legal options against the acquittal.

Earlier, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said the government will challenge the verdict at Pakistan’s top court.

“We as a nation should be ashamed of such (legal) system,” Chaudhry said on Twitter.

Baloch became famous for her flirty and defiant posts which flew in the face of the nation’s deeply patriarchal mores.

Waseem was arrested immediately after her death and later sentenced to life in prison for strangling her — brazenly telling the media he had no remorse.

The case became the most high profile “honour killing” of recent years — where women are dealt lethal punishment by male relatives for purportedly bringing “shame” to the reputation of a family.

The court’s verdict published on Friday said had been “acquitted from the case on the basis of compromise”, saying a confession from the killer “cannot be considered more than a piece of paper”.

In Baloch’s case, her parents initially insisted their son would be given no absolution, but they later changed their minds and said they wanted him to be forgiven.

A lawyer for the mother said she had given “her consent” to pardon him, according to her lawyer Safdar Shah on Monday.

AFP

