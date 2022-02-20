World

Australia accuses China of ‘act of intimidation’ after laser aimed at aircraft

By Reuters
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 11: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lays a wreath during the Remembrance Day service at the Shrine of Remembrance on November 11, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Remembrance Day 2021 marks 103 years since the Armistice that ended the First World War on 11 November 1918. Almost 62,000 Australians died fighting in four years of global conflict. On this day Australians observe one minute's silence at 11 am to honour those who have served and those who have died in war and on peacekeeping and humanitarian operations (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused Beijing of an ‘act of intimidation’ after a Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military surveillance aircraft last week.

A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was illuminated on Thursday while flying over Australia’s northern approaches by a laser from a People’s Liberation Army-Navy vessel, potentially endangering lives, the defence department said.

Morrison said his government will demand answers from Beijing.

“I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation, one (…) unprovoked, unwarranted,” Morrison said at a briefing. “And Australia will never accept such acts of intimidation.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton called the incident “a very aggressive act” that took place in Australia’s exclusive economic zone.

“I think the Chinese government is hoping that nobody talks about these aggressive bullying acts,” Dutton told Sky News television. “We’re seeing different forms of it right across the region and in many parts of the world.”

The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another PLA-N ship through the Arafura Sea at the time of the incident, the department said. The sea lies between the north coast of Australia and the south coast of New Guinea.

Relations between Australia and China, its top trade partner, soured after Canberra banned Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from its 5G broadband network in 2018, toughened laws against foreign political interference, and urged an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

