Pakistan hopeful engagement, dialogue will resolve Ukraine crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office expressed hope and strong expectations that continued engagement and dialogue will lead to a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis as Russian forces continued their military buildup on the borders of its southern neighbour.

During his weekly press briefing earlier this week, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said he believes a diplomatic solution is “the right way to go,” and Pakistan is closely following the developments in this regard.

Ahmad’s comments came as President Vladimir Putin oversaw exercises held by strategic nuclear forces of Russia, and Washington accused Moscow’s troops massed near Ukraine’s border of advancing and being “poised to strike”.

With Western fears of war rising, the White House said US President Joe Biden’s national security team told him they still believed Russia could launch an attack in Ukraine “at any time” and he planned to convene his top advisers on Sunday to discuss the crisis.

Islamabad’s mission in Kyiv is in close contact with members of the Pakistani community, especially students, in Ukraine, Ahmad said when asked to comment on the situation.

“They are taking care of their welfare and they are also, from time to time, issuing necessary advice and guidance to them keeping in view the evolving situation,” he added.

Russia ordered the military build-up while demanding North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) prevent Ukraine from ever joining the alliance but says Western warnings that it is planning to invade Ukraine are hysterical and dangerous.

Moscow says it is pulling back, but Washington and allies say the build-up is mounting.

Washington and NATO say Moscow’s main demands are non-starters, but in Ukraine, fears are growing over Putin’s plans.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Russia next week at the invitation of the Russian leadership and its preparations are underway.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to its multi-faceted and strong relationship with Russia,” he added.

— With input from Reuters