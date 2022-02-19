Opinion

Real estate in Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
20
0

The real estate business community and other relevant stakeholders of about 40 major cities were seemingly upset as the incumbent government announced new market prices for immovable property on December 1, 2021. The decision to increase the prices came under the government’s plan to generate greater tax revenue from property and boost the economy of the country. The new evaluation caused a hike in prices from 100% to 600%. The rapid and enormous change will only cause a ripple effect in many quarters of the economy involving immovable property. Hence, an uproar was seen throughout the country, especially in Punjab, and the decision was halted within a week of the said announcement.

Stakeholders’ inclusion in the revised decision is needed for the revaluation of changes in property prices as promised by the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue. Although this news is a sign of relief when compared with the storm that brewed for the real estate community, it will only soften the blow. The situation is not just a major concern for real estate property owners and dealers, it will affect other sectors as well. Those planning private and public investments in schools and hospitals will have to rethink their decision to invest.

- Advertisement -

The real estate industry is highly concerned and speaks on behalf of its valued customers, builders, real-estate businessmen, and the community. A decision by the government inclusive of all is a sure recipe of success and will prove to be a win-win for all the stakeholders.

MARYAM NAWAZ KAYANI

ISLAMABAD

Previous articleSocial justice and prosperity
Next articleIndia’s tottering democracy
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Vote of no-confidence

It is for the third time in a row that the opposition has lost a vote in the Senate where it enjoys a comfortable...
Read more
Editorials

International Women’s Day

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qacri has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to redesignate March 8, designated International Women’s Day by...
Read more
Comment

Should Bangladesh Lease Land from South Sudan?

For a long time, Bangladesh has been striving to ensure food security at home by planning to acquire farmland abroad. Recently, South Sudan, an...
Read more
Comment

Defence industry in the economy

When it comes to military outflow and economic development, there are three kinds of relationships: positive, negative, and neutral, depending on whether it aids...
Read more
Comment

India’s tottering democracy

In a startling statement, the Uttar Pradesh police have revealed that they had seized cash, gold and drugs worth Rs 110 million ahead of...
Read more
Letters

Social justice and prosperity

Albert Einstein has rightly said that striving for social justice is the most valuable thing to do in life. Freedom is incomplete and economic...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

International Women’s Day

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qacri has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to redesignate March 8, designated International Women’s Day by...

Should Bangladesh Lease Land from South Sudan?

Defence industry in the economy

India’s tottering democracy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.