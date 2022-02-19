Social justice and prosperity

Albert Einstein has rightly said that striving for social justice is the most valuable thing to do in life. Freedom is incomplete and economic prosperity is meaningless without social justice. Social justice and economic growth always go hand in hand.

The principle of social uprightness is all about empowering people; it is about equal opportunities, ensuring meritocracy, establishing social harmony, enforcing good governance and ensuring equal distribution of national wealth. In the contemporary world, the dark clouds of social injustice have stagnated economic growth for the past several decades. Underdeveloped countries in particular are in dire straits as foreign direct investment has stagnated, the law and order situation remain precarious and widespread discrimination continues unabated.

- Advertisement -

Under these circumstances, there cannot be social justice without economic prosperity because a shattered economy breeds systems that are frail and corrupt. This is exactly what has happened in Pakistan. Therefore, it is essential for state administrators to devise strategic measures to curb social injustice so that economic prosperity can be ensured along with sustainable development.

TAHSEEN ALI ABRO

KARACHI