Opinion

Social justice and prosperity

By Editor's Mail
16
0

Albert Einstein has rightly said that striving for social justice is the most valuable thing to do in life. Freedom is incomplete and economic prosperity is meaningless without social justice. Social justice and economic growth always go hand in hand.

The principle of social uprightness is all about empowering people; it is about equal opportunities, ensuring meritocracy, establishing social harmony, enforcing good governance and ensuring equal distribution of national wealth. In the contemporary world, the dark clouds of social injustice have stagnated economic growth for the past several decades. Underdeveloped countries in particular are in dire straits as foreign direct investment has stagnated, the law and order situation remain precarious and widespread discrimination continues unabated.

- Advertisement -

Under these circumstances, there cannot be social justice without economic prosperity because a shattered economy breeds systems that are frail and corrupt. This is exactly what has happened in Pakistan. Therefore, it is essential for state administrators to devise strategic measures to curb social injustice so that economic prosperity can be ensured along with sustainable development.

TAHSEEN ALI ABRO

KARACHI

Previous articleDigital payments
Next articleReal estate in Pakistan
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Vote of no-confidence

It is for the third time in a row that the opposition has lost a vote in the Senate where it enjoys a comfortable...
Read more
Editorials

International Women’s Day

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qacri has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to redesignate March 8, designated International Women’s Day by...
Read more
Comment

Should Bangladesh Lease Land from South Sudan?

For a long time, Bangladesh has been striving to ensure food security at home by planning to acquire farmland abroad. Recently, South Sudan, an...
Read more
Comment

Defence industry in the economy

When it comes to military outflow and economic development, there are three kinds of relationships: positive, negative, and neutral, depending on whether it aids...
Read more
Comment

India’s tottering democracy

In a startling statement, the Uttar Pradesh police have revealed that they had seized cash, gold and drugs worth Rs 110 million ahead of...
Read more
Letters

Real estate in Pakistan

The real estate business community and other relevant stakeholders of about 40 major cities were seemingly upset as the incumbent government announced new market...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

International Women’s Day

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qacri has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to redesignate March 8, designated International Women’s Day by...

Should Bangladesh Lease Land from South Sudan?

Defence industry in the economy

India’s tottering democracy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.