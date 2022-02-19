Chinese duo Sui and Han win pairs figure skating gold at Beijing 2022

Chinese duo Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the gold medal in the pairs figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which took place at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Saturday night.

Sui and Han received 155.47 points in the free skating part, which in addition to their short program score of 84.41 points, placed the Chinese pair on the top of all 16 couples in competition.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The other Chinese pair Peng Cheng and Jin Yang finished fifth with 214.84 points.

Sui and Han performed in the same group along with three ROC pairs – the top 4 scores during the short program. All three ROC pairs delivered incredible performances with Sui and Han hitting the ice last.

Performing to “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” the duo exuded beauty and grace as they smoothly navigated through their routine. Time seemed to have frozen until their performance came to an end.