China calls for rejecting new ‘Cold War’ as Ukraine tensions escalate

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday urged the international community to reject attempts to start a new “Cold War” and called for efforts to build lasting peace in the world.

Addressing a session on China at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) via video link, Wang said the security of one country should not be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and that regional security should not rely on strengthening military blocs.

“The world is facing the risk of division and confrontation again,” he warned, adding that “certain major countries” are reviving the Cold War mentality and stoking confrontation between blocs.

“We must strengthen solidarity and cooperation under the banner of multilateralism,” he said, calling for joint efforts to tackle challenges and usher in a bright future.

To make the world a better place, major countries must take the lead to uphold multilateralism, honor their commitments to the world, adhere to the purposes of the United Nations Charter, and contribute to world peace and development, he said.

Underscoring the importance of “true multilateralism,” Wang said no country – not even a superpower – can put its own will above international rules.

He called for joint efforts from China and Europe to inject more stability and positive energy into the world, and called on the two sides to stay firm to their comprehensive strategic partnership.

China will continue to support the European integration process and the strategic independence of Europe, he said. On the other hand, he called on Europe to stay committed to dialogue and cooperation with China and be steadfast in developing mutually beneficial relationship between the two sides.