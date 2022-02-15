China’s Su Yiming wins men’s snowboard big air gold at Beijing 2022

Three days before turning 18, China’s Su Yiming received his first Olympic gold medal in the men’s snowboard big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Su scored a jaw-dropping 93 points with a clean finish of a backside triple cork 1800 indy in his second run, leading the score with a combined 182.5 points.

Takeru Otsuka of Japan and Max Parrot of Canada spiced up the final and elevated the level of competitiveness after scoring 95 and 94 points, respectively, in the second run. Unfortunately, both fell on the ramp in their first attempt.

Chris Corning of USA, who was leading with 92 points after the first run, also needed a third chance to raise his score after failing the second attempt.

Parrot, who outscored Su in the slopestyle final eight days ago, played it safe in his last run, performing a frontside triple cork 1620 that earned him 76.25 points, thus losing his chance to surpass Su.

Otsuka and Corning, shortly after, also pulled out of the title-chasing race as they failed to land firmly on the ramp.

A third attempt was no longer necessary for the sensational Chinese snowboarder, after Mons Roisland of Norway finished his race with a total of 171.75 points that placed him in second.