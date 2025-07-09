Christian Horner Sacked by Red Bull F1 After 20 Years of Leadership

Christian Horner has been dismissed as team principal of Red Bull Racing after an impressive 20 years in charge. The 51-year-old, who is married to Spice Girls’ Geri Horner, led the team since its formation in 2005. His sudden departure, effective as of Wednesday morning, marks the end of one of the most successful eras in Formula 1.

Red Bull’s Tribute to Horner

In a statement, Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff thanked Horner for his “exceptional work” during his tenure. “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise, and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1,” Mintzlaff said, adding, “Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

A Legacy of Success and Controversy

Horner’s leadership saw Red Bull Racing secure six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ championships. Despite this success, his tenure was not without controversy. Last year, an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a female colleague was launched but ultimately dismissed. Horner denied the claims, expressing relief after the appeal was rejected.

Team’s Performance and Horner’s Departure

Horner’s exit follows a lackluster performance at the British Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen finished fifth. The team boss attributed the poor result to unforeseen weather conditions but also acknowledged that Red Bull should have been on the podium.

Horner’s Successor and Team’s Future

Horner’s successor, Laurent Mekies, will take over as CEO of Red Bull Racing. Mekies, who previously served as team principal for sister team Racing Bulls, steps into the role at a crucial juncture for the team.