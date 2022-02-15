Lahore, Rawalpindi schools allowed 100pc attendance from tomorrow

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Tuesday announced that all public and private schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi will return to their normal schedule from Wednesday.

“All public and private schools of Lahore and Rawalpindi to return to their normal schedule starting tomorrow February 16, 2022, along with the rest of Punjab,” tweeted the minister.

In view of the decision, the provincial education minister urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Last month, the minister had issued an update for schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi as the country had seen a steady rise in coronavirus cases.