NATIONAL

Lahore, Rawalpindi schools allowed 100pc attendance from tomorrow

By News Desk

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Tuesday announced that all public and private schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi will return to their normal schedule from Wednesday.

“All public and private schools of Lahore and Rawalpindi to return to their normal schedule starting tomorrow February 16, 2022, along with the rest of Punjab,” tweeted the minister.

In view of the decision, the provincial education minister urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Last month, the minister had issued an update for schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi as the country had seen a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

Previous articleChina’s Su Yiming wins men’s snowboard big air gold at Beijing 2022
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KP approves Journalists Welfare Fund, Food Fortification Act

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Tuesday approved the journalists welfare fund rules and and food fortification act -2021. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pemra states ‘no order issued to take NewsOne off air, as yet’

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Tuesday stated that it had not yet initiated any disciplinary action or directed cable operators to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maulana Fazl says ‘presidential form of govt is a symbol of war, dictatorship’

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the idea of replacing country’s current parliamentary system with a presiddential system is more like going against...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC rejects post-arrest bail of alleged bhang smuggler

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday rejected a post-arrest bail for an accused arrested for allegedly smuggling 3,200 kilogrammes of bhang – an edible mixture...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Qureshi says ‘PM Imran’s upcoming Russia visit will give impetus to bilateral ties’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia will give impetus to bilateral relations...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qari slits throat of minor girl in Rawalpindi: Police

A qari slit the throat of 12-year-old girl who he used to teach the Quran to in Rawalpindi, the police officials revealed on Tuesday. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP approves Journalists Welfare Fund, Food Fortification Act

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Tuesday approved the journalists welfare fund rules and and food fortification act -2021. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood...

PM Imran says ‘talks with India cannot be resumed without restoration of Kashmir’s autonomy’

Pemra states ‘no order issued to take NewsOne off air, as yet’

Islamabad United’s Shadab, Zeeshan and Akhlaq suffer injuries

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.