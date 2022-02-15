Sports

Memes pour in as Karachi Kings knocked out of PSL 7 play-offs race

By News Desk

Netizens aren’t happy after the Karachi Kings were knocked out of the PSL 7 play-offs by Islamabad United on Monday.

Half-centuries by Imad Wasim (55) and Qasim Akram (51 not out) revived the Kings and they needed eight runs to win in the final over of their PSL clash but Maqsood took the spotlight in a hard-fought and unexpected turn of events.

The last ball flipped the coin for Babar Azam’s Kings who were on the verge of winning. United was saved by Waqas Maqsood who sealed the deal for his team with two wickets, eliminating the Kings from the play-offs race.

The sudden win united Twitter users with many saddened by the Kings’ loss while others were happy with United’s unexpected victory.

One Twitter user was all praises for Islamabad vice captain Asif Ali.

 

Meme-makers took a dig at the Kings’ logo.

 

One user used Fakhar Zaman’s picture from the match between the Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators to express their feelings about the losing team.

 

Some people pulled out a clip of comedy legend Moin Akhtar to describe Azam’s team and their performance.

 

Even Ganesh Gaitonde of Sacred Games made an appearance in the PSL meme game.

 

One user was holding the Kings responsible for their heartbreak.

 

It’s the Karachi Kings versus everyone else on Twitter and one user couldn’t help but find this all too relatable clip from Singham.

 

Some Twitter users are still going to support the Kings, no matter how many times they lose.

 

 

Twitteratis may be making fun of the Kings being knocked out, but they’re still supporting them for trying their best.

Many are still sending their online support to Babar Azam, telling him he still rules their hearts.

