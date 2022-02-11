Unfair increase in prices

Through the column of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight and want to draw the attention of the government towards the sudden increase in prices of essential commodities in the market.

Nowadays, the rates of vegetables and fruits etc. rise in the twinkling of an eye which directly affects the purchasing power of a common man. Rates are never constant in Pakistan. Just the costs of essential items dry out the budget of the domestic people and poor wage earners. In such a state of affairs, a poor man cannot afford fruits and vegetables. According to the Global Hunger Index survey in 2021, Pakistan ranks 92nd in the list. With a score of 24.7. Pakistan has a level of hunger that is serious. It looks as if the government has failed to keep a check on the hoarders. If this remains the same in the upcoming few months, people will lose faith in the government. It is high time for the government to realize the problems of the public and initiate steps to make easier the life of a poor man.

MUHAMMAD JUNAID ARSHAD,

Rawalpindi

