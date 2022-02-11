Opinion

Unfair increase in prices

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Through the column of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight and want to draw the attention of the government towards the sudden increase in prices of essential commodities in the market.
Nowadays, the rates of vegetables and fruits etc. rise in the twinkling of an eye which directly affects the purchasing power of a common man. Rates are never constant in Pakistan. Just the costs of essential items dry out the budget of the domestic people and poor wage earners. In such a state of affairs, a poor man cannot afford fruits and vegetables. According to the Global Hunger Index survey in 2021, Pakistan ranks 92nd in the list. With a score of 24.7. Pakistan has a level of hunger that is serious. It looks as if the government has failed to keep a check on the hoarders. If this remains the same in the upcoming few months, people will lose faith in the government. It is high time for the government to realize the problems of the public and initiate steps to make easier the life of a poor man.
MUHAMMAD JUNAID ARSHAD,
Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStop the mud-slinging match
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Stop the mud-slinging match

When Prime Minister Imran Khan came to Faisalabad to inaugurate the Naya Pakistan National Health Card, he was expected to underline the importance of...
Read more
Editorials

The Hijab ban

Perhaps nothing showed the ugly face of the BJP more than the way that the hijab was banned in Karnataka, where a student wearing...
Read more
Comment

The Mayor of Lahore: Arain or Kashmiri?

As the city of Lahore is gearing up for an epic electoral battle to directly elect the person to lead and revive the metropolis,...
Read more
Comment

Why does Pakistan lag behind Bangladesh?’

The valid question has been raised about why Pakistan lags behind Bangladesh. The issue is that there has been robust economic growth of Bangladesh...
Read more
Comment

Challenges and Prospect of Pakistan-US relations

After the creation of Pakistan on account of division of the Indian Subcontinent, the USA was among the first nations to establish relations with...
Read more
Letters

The decline of societal values

Being well into my nineties, have seen our society changing, unfortunately not for good. I remember that back in the early 1940s, I had...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Situation for no-trust motion against PM now ‘favourable’: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the situation for tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is now...

Pakistan strengthened ties with major powers using diplomatic tools: FM

Govt announces 15pc disparity allowance for employees

Victims record statements before magistrate in Mirpurkhas rape case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.