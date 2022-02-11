Opinion

Skill-based education

By Editor's Mail
Currently, around 64% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30, which demonstrates that we are a youth-oriented nation. Therefore, the youth must be provided with ample resources and opportunities so that they are able to shape the future of the country.
Given the ever-changing environment and developments in technology, there is a need to facilitate skill-based education. This will allow students to apply concepts they learn in the real world. Introducing skill-based learning will also encourage students to strengthen their skills and grasp concepts in a practical manner. All types of students will be able to perform well because they will receive uniform training. Such an initiative will boost employability in the future. As a result, students will be able to explore different career options. Consequently, the country will enjoy a diverse workforce and will be able to tap into different industries, which will help support economic growth and development. To introduce a skill-based system, educational institutions will be required to incorporate a practical learning environment. Students will need to be introduced to mentors during their early stages of learning. These mentors will help them recognise their skills and foster different career paths. We need to bring about drastic changes in our educational system in order to generate a more adaptable and creative workforce.
Taiba Afzal
Lahore

