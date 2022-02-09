Absurd American policy

It was the 2nd of July when the American forces fled from Afghanistan. They vacated the Bagram Airbase in the middle of the night. They left Afghanistan to fight for themselves against the Taliban. They left Afghanistan’s neighbours to undo the damage done by twenty years long and devastating war. Shortly after the US fled, the scenario in Afghanistan is worrisome and the situation is menacing as the Taliban claimed to occupy 85% of the territory. They control and contest all the border points along with Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China and now even Pakistan. Taliban’s latest gain is the border crossing of Spin Boldak, a long Afghan frontier with Pakistan.

Although the Afghan government denies control of this border, security sources in Pakistan and international media claims the presence of the Taliban’s flag on this crucial border. The Taliban’s goal is one of strategic control, which involves encirclement of major cities, taking control of the borders, seizing drive forts, stopping the revenue from reaching the Afghan government and filling its own coffees. Spin Boldak is the Taliban’s biggest strategic gain so far. This border is strategic in a sense because at least 900 trucks cross this frontier daily, so the amount of revenue the Taliban commands is of immense importance. Secondly, Spin Boldak provides the Taliban direct access to the Pakistani province of Balochistan. The province of Balochistan is important because this is where the Taliban have their reserve partners and its top leadership. Another reason is that this province has a highway that connects with the Karachi port.

The people of Afghanistan live with a legacy of war. Every second is pregnant with anxiety, Chaos and uncertainty. Peace is a word unknown to the people of Afghanistan. Every time the masses are in a state of dolour. Villages falling like play cards, people forced to migrate and what not. According to the statistics, more than 7000000 people are expected to take refuge in Pakistan. More than 1.4 million Afghan refugees already live in Pakistan. Analysts are of the view that Afghan refugees are also going to take refuge in Europe. They are already the second-largest group of asylum seekers across the world. All thanks to the absurd American policies. It was under US president Jorge Washington bush that America invaded Afghanistan. His recent statement clearly depicts that the pullout of American troops was a mistake.

Bush is quite on the point but 10 days and 20 years late. The Afghans have been devastated, plundered at the hands of foreign invaders, brutally marginalized and are tired of war. They want to usher in peace. Time certainly is set that the people of Afghanistan decide their fate and not let spoilers push their country to civil war.

