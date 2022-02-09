Opinion

Insurgency in Balochistan

Pakistan cannot afford blunders

By Editorial
0
0

Prime Minister Imran Khan did well to visit Naushki, meet the soldiers and ensure them that they enjoy the support of the whole nation. To suppress the insurgency in Balochistan Pakistan needs to avoid past mistakes. The insurgency has now entered a new and highly dangerous stage. Instead of the earlier hit-and-run attacks, this time there have been coordinated attacks on FC camps with sophisticated weapons. What is more, the terrorists seem to have no shortage of recruits and shelter.

Two major blunders have led to the present situation. One, there has been a total reliance on use of force without any serious attempt to win over the population and isolate the terrorists. As a result the youth continues to be lured by the terrorists and there seems to be no shortage of recruits. The PM says the development of Balochistan is critical for the future of Pakistan. Equally important is that the Baloch have a sense of ownership which comes when the developments come through their genuinely elected representatives rather than a selected administration imposed on them. A section of well-rooted and mainstreamed nationalist parties was ready to help to put an end to insurgency through talks if certain conditions were fulfilled but their offers were rejected.

- Advertisement -

The second blunder was a miscalculation that a friendly Taliban government would not allow any terrorist group to launch attacks inside Pakistan. With the Taliban in power, terrorist attacks in Pakistan have in fact increased compared to the previous regime of Ashraf Ghani. The handlers of those who carried out attacks in Kech and Panjgur have been traced in Afghanistan and India.

A report by a UN monitors team reveals that the TTP has between 3,000 and 5,000 fighters in Afghanistan. What is more, the network maintains close working relations with all major terrorist groups in the region. Afghanistan under the Taliban has thus become a potent threat to neghbouring countries and the region. There is a need to take up the issue at the conference of the immediate neighbours of Afghanistan being held in China next month and to collectively pressurize and assist the Afghan government to expel these groups from their country.

Previous articleVawda’s disqualification
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Vawda’s disqualification

The disqualification of PTI Senator Faisal Vawda would not only cause the PTI embarrassment but cause it to lose a Senate seat, that too...
Read more
Comment

A turning point in criticism of Israeli human rights policies

Washington Watch This past month, we were treated to a few classic examples of how Israel deals with criticism and how it may be finding...
Read more
Comment

Kashmir Day: a challenge to the world’s conscience 

A fire in any part of a house, that requires immediate, swift and deliberate action, and if not taken seriously, it takes over all...
Read more
Comment

Why big nations lose small wars: A case study of the US–Afghan conflict 

An asymmetric war is the one, where there is considerable disparity between the two contending parties, in terms of technology and resources. Some of...
Read more
Letters

Islamabad in danger

I-14 is a sector of Islamabad which is a moderately populated and underdeveloped sector. The police used to patrol in the sector before the...
Read more
Letters

Dilip Kumar – Dawn of an Era

Muhammad Yousaf Khan, better known by his stage name Dilip Kumar, was Indian Actor and Film Producer who ruled Hindi Cinema for half a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

UN migration agency appeals for $589m to support Afghanistan, neighbouring countries

GENEVA: The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched an international appeal Tuesday for more than $589 million to respond to the urgent humanitarian and...

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over hijab ban in Karnataka schools

Pakistani scientist selected to participate in UN biosecurity workshop

Friction erupts over promotions, appointments in Sindh public universities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.