PCB likely to announce squad for Australia series this week: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce its Test squad for the upcoming home series against Australia this week, a news outlet reported on Tuesday.

The training camp for the preparations of the much-awaited cricket series is expected to start from February 16 in Rawalpindi.

On the other hand, Australia has named a full-strength squad for its first Pakistan tour in 24 years, starting from March 4 in Rawalpindi.

“This squad covers for all scenarios, including the conditions, given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan,” selector George Bailey said.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD:

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

SCHEDULE:

March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: Only T20, Rawalpindi